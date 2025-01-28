Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s Reality Show Gets Premiere Date

Alec Baldwin’s family reality series is finally here. The actor is setting his sights on an image revamp with a new TLC reality series after the fallout from the Rust movie tragedy alongside his wife, Hilaria, and their seven children. The Baldwins will premiere on TLC on Sunday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

Per a press release, the series “blends the highs and lows of family life, with the challenges and humor that come while raising a large family in the public eye.” In the season premiere, the actor and Hilaria celebrate their oldest son Rafael’s ninth birthday with a trip to East Hampton to continue a yearly summer tradition and get away from the chaos of their every day normal. The series will chronicle how the family pulls together as Alec faces ongoing challenges related to the film tragedy while they try and focus on their large family.

“This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family – the good, bad, wild, and everything in between. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story,” Hilaria and Alec said in a statement.

In the trailer, Alec tells Hiliaria he wouldn’t be able to get through life without Hilaria and their kids. Hilaria also expresses her emotions about the tragedy, which resulted in the unfortunate death of cinematographer Halyna Baldwin, who left behind a husband and young son.

The network executives are equally excited about the show. “TLC has always been a platform for compelling stories. With The Baldwins, viewers gain an unprecedented look into Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s family journey,” Howard Lee, President of TLC, said in a statement. “As they navigate parenthood, marriage and life under the spotlight, the series blends moments of joy, chaos and sincerity offering a genuine portrayal beyond the headlines.”