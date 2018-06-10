8 Surprisingly Steamy Photos of the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast

The Alaskan Bush People cast may be known for living off the grid, but that doesn’t mean they are camera shy. In fact, these reality stars happen to seriously know their angles and they are not afraid to show a little skin.

The adventurers can be seen on social media accounts and in show photos, not to mention on screen during their episodes. But if you don’t want to track them down, we’ve rounded them all up here.

Gabe Brown’s biceps

You can’t shape biceps like Gabe’s in the gym alone. This muscley vision is courtesy of a show promo from the Discovery Channel, and it showcases those lumberjack arms ABP fans love so much.

In case you couldn’t tell, Gabe is the heavy lifter out of the brothers — he carries the deer and the bulk of lumber, and most fan girls wouldn’t mind if he did this all day long. Even if he is a little awkward with the ladies, they’ll still come in droves on social media to drool over his muscles.

Bear Brown’s Valentine’s Day greeting

This Valentine’s Day, be as extreme as Bear. Tag someone who you’re just wild for! #ValentinesDay #AlaskanBushPeople pic.twitter.com/SgcfJk4vmf — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) February 14, 2017

Just because Gabe is the heavy lifter in the family doesn’t mean the other brothers don’t have muscles worth ogling after. In this Valentine’s Day greeting card from ABP, Bear’s bare arms are the star of the show.

Karryna Kauffman

The show even offers some eye candy for the fellas. Karryna Kauffman, Noah’s brief date, shares some seriously sculpted selfies.

Before she met Noah, she participated in Miss California and a few movie and TV roles, so some fans have suggested Kauffman is an actress who was hired to boost ratings.

Shirtless Matt Brown

✌️ #TBT #AlaskanBushPeople A post shared by Alaskan Bush People (@alaskanbushppl) on Oct 29, 2015 at 2:17pm PDT

Matt Brown, the energetic member of the family, is often in the middle of a crazy scheme or a new wild idea. Fans love him for making the family’s survival seem more fun and less brutal than it really is. Plus — have you seen this shirtless pic of him?

Bam Bam doing pull-ups

When Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown is bored on the family fishing boat, he takes to the mast to get in a few pull-ups here and there. Fans love watching the brothers get in their makeshift workouts in the wilderness.

Karryna Kauffman’s flawless makeup

Kauffman’s impossible good looks were surely part of what attracted Noah to her for their brief date, even if it did end up as a bust. During the date, Noah showed Kauffman a chicken coop while he sang about his ex, and it became clear she wasn’t interested. To her credit, Kauffman kept it as polite as possible, saying Noah was an interesting and unique person.

Bam Bam and girlfriend

Bam Bam in the Bayou! The @Discovery star admires fine art and his lady in New Orleans. SEE PICS #AlaskanBushPeople https://t.co/97gH2DqsNH — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) November 14, 2017

Bam Bam was spotted in New Orleans with his girlfriend Allison Kagan, who happens to be a former producer on the reality show. In the photos, which can be seen here, Brown and Kagan are seen sharing some serious PDA on the street and holding hands inside the art gallery. Brown’s trusty Swiss army pocket knife attached to his jeans can also be seen in the photos.

Gabe Brown: chick magnet

Gabe proved his sensitive side is just as prominent as his brawny side in this sweet pic of him holding a baby chick. The photo shared from the ABP Instagram account wished Gabe a happy birthday and had many fans wishing Gabe would consider a photo shoot with even more baby animals.