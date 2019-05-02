‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Posts ‘Wise’ New Instagram Photo

Rain Brown may be the youngest member of the Alaskan Bush People family, but she isn’t shying away from sharing a few words of wisdom.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, May 1, the young Discovery Channel star shared an inspiring message with fans embracing the notion of taking a step back, being in the moment, and cherishing what you love.

For the post, Brown shared a shadowy scenic outdoor photo.

“Sometimes things get a little scary.. a little unknown.. and our hearts get a little weary,” she began. “No one really knows what going to happen, no man can really see. The answers are not even in our hearts. They are above you and me.”

“On days like this. Hold tight to the ones you love, and even tighter to the ones who love you. hold tight to your faith, and breathe,” she continued. “You don’t need to figure everything little thing out. When life is going at a little too fast of a pace. Sit yourself down, and create your own space.”

The message was met with a round of support from Brown’s followers, who took to the comments section with their reactions.

“Oh my gosh, that’s just what I needed to hear!” one person wrote. “Perfect words, perfect time. I’m right there with you right now, feeling the same thing!”

“Wise beyond your years,” added another.

“What a beautiful saying, stay strong, life’s to short for you to worry about so much!” a third commented. “Have fun enjoy yourself and stay true to yourself!”

The Alaskan Bush People star’s post comes just a month after she shared more words of wisdom when opening up about her battle with depression.

“Life is about purpose. Change. Chance. Love. Hard work. And most of all, God,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful that I get to spend my life with my incredible family in the bush of a beautiful state.”

“I never thought I would feel like I do now again. I thought my happiness was over, little did I know it was only beginning,” she continued. “With a full heart and tears in my eyes, I want to say, Thank you. thank you For allowing me to thrive and be myself, and most of all thank you for supporting my family’s hard work all these years. I can’t wait to share more of our lives with you. Here’s to freedom lovely’s, cheers.”

Brown, the youngest of the Brown siblings, has been open about her battle in the past, revealing that she began to experience depression after her mother, Ami, was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer.

With Ami now in remission and the Brown family living on their new homestead in Washington, Brown has continued to post updates and inspiring messages for her fans.