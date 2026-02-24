‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Pregnant With First Baby Nearly One Year After Arrest

The Alaskan Bush People family is getting a little bit bigger! Rain Brown is expecting her first child nearly a year after she was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Rain’s mother, Ami Brown, announced the big baby news on Saturday, sharing an ultrasound photo of Rain’s unborn child, which she captioned, “My baby girl, Rain, is having a baby!!! Grandbaby Number Eleven, Coming Soon!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rain has yet to announce the news on her own social media profile. The 23-year-old reality TV personality and her husband, Josiah Lorton, were arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief in April 2025, with Rain also facing a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.

At the time, The Sun reported that Lorton’s uncle reported the alleged burglary to police, claiming that the couple had been on his property in March and stolen $75,000 in cash, $85,000 in gold coins, $8,000 in wine and champagne, a pistol valued at $2,500, a revolver valued at $650, a second pistol valued at $450 and a bong for marijuana valued at $250. About $5,000 worth of property damage was also reported.

Rain responded to the allegations with an Instagram post after the arrest news was made public, sharing a Bible verse that read, “Judge not lest ye be judged. For with what judgment, ye judge, ye shall be judged.”

“it hurts my heart that my rainbows would choose to believe the lies that my old manager who stole $43,000 from me and abused me instead of maybe thinking ‘oh no who is saying this about Rain?’ Not ‘wow what a waste’ it deeply hurts my heart,” she wrote in the caption. “With all this said I hope y’all will stick around to hear my side of the story. God bless y’all.”

Rain confirmed her relationship with Lorton in December 2023 after they met while working at a restaurant together. “Forever grateful for this guy,” she wrote on Instagram a month after going public with their romance. “my loves my baybay my angel my hero my protector my healer my home my forever, few are lucky enough to find their someone and very few are blessed enough to have found that someone so early in life and especially at such a random place, Josiah and I met at work of all places. I was a waitress and he was the head chef, we were fast friends and slowly fell madly in love with each other, it was like magnets that you just couldn’t keep apart any longer, one day I came to visit and I never left.”

In January 2025, Rain announced that she and Lorton had gotten married. “Baby, this is our world now,” she wrote on social media at the time. “yes. I’m married, y’all.”