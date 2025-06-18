Details of ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star’s Arrest Surface

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown and her husband, Josiah Lorton, reportedly stole more than $170,000 in cash, guns, wine and gold coins from a family member, leading to their March arrest, The Ashley reports.

The arrest took place in Washington state, where Rain was charged with first degree burglary, malicious mischief in the first degree, and criminal trespassing in the second degree. Josiah received the same charges, except for the criminal trespassing charge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple stayed in jail until April when their court hearing was scheduled and it was determined there was enough evidence for the case to move forward. The couple pleaded not guilty to all charges, with Rain hiring an attorney.

The Sun reported that Josiah’s uncle Jason reported the alleged burglary to police, telling them that they were on his property, where multiple items were allegedly stolen in March. The reported stolen items included $75,000 in cash, $85,000 in gold coins, $8,000 in wine and champagne, a pistol valued at $2,500, a revolver valued at $650, a second pistol valued at $450 and a bong for marijuana valued at $250. Jason also reported property damage in the amount of $5,000.

As to how Jason made the discovery, he claimed that a neighbor of his has video footage of the couple at the time of the burglary. “Jason went on to explain that even though he does not have a positive opinion of [Rain], he believes that even she would not be capable of stealing from him unless Josiah told her about the location of said valuables,” the report stated.

Rain took to social media in the aftermath to express her innocence. “It hurts my heart that my rainbows would choose to believe the lies that my old manager who stole $43,000 from me and abused me instead of maybe thinking, ‘Oh no who is saying this about Rain?’ Not ‘Wow what a waste,’” she wrote. “It deeply hurts my heart. With all this said I hope y’all will stick around to hear my side of the story. God bless y’all.”