‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Reportedly Possibly Returning to Show

Alaskan Bush People fans may be curious to know that there is a chance former series star Matt Brown could possibly be returning to the show. According to Radar, Matt recently had a secret meeting with his father, Billy Brown, about wanting to return to the show. The 37-year-old left the series as the end of Season 8, after having a huge fight with his 66-year-old father, and has been in and out of rehab since. “Matt has been sober since he left Betty Ford,” the source added. “But this is the first time that he has seen his family since he left. Needless to say, it has been a very emotional.”

Now, Matt is rumored to be wanting to return to the fold, and the source claims that finances may partially be fueling his motivation.

“He ran out of options and was broke. Matt has turned his life around, and he wants to be back on the show,” the source said, adding, “Matt returned to Washington to make things good again. He did sit down with his father, and they did hash things out.”

It’s reported that all the filming is complete for the next season of Alaskan Bush People, but the source added, “They are constantly adding in scenes as the season progresses and this would be no different.”

If Matt does rejoin the rest of the Brown family in the show, however, the source says there will be certain expectations. “There was a stipulation for Matt coming back on the show,” the insider explained. “One of the requirements is that he would need to discuss his substance abuse issue so that fans know what really happened.”

Radar adds that while Matt is just now reconciling with his father, he and his mother Ami have been on good terms since Mother’s Day.

Matt sent his mom and very loving video to honor of the big day, and she has been trying to help smooth things over between him and Billy as a result.

Alaskan Bush People returns Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. At this time, there is no official word on when or if Matt will fully return to the show.