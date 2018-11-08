‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Checks Himself out of Rehab

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has left rehab after having voluntarily checked himself into the facility in October, a source confirmed to Radar Online.

“Matt voluntarily checked himself out of rehab in late October and he is continuing outpatient treatment at a nearby facility,” a source close to the family at the center of the Discovery Channel series told the outlet. “He is doing really good right now and he is committed to his sobriety. His family is very proud of him.”

Brown is now reportedly committed to his post-rehab treatment, which includes attending recovery meetings, working with a sober coach, and going to therapy and counseling to “battle his addictions.”

Brown had initially entered rehab for substance abuse in 2016, something that he began to struggle with after his family’s boat broke down and he began spending time in the nearby city of Juneau, where he fell into a crowd of heavy drinkers. The 36-year-old, the eldest of his siblings, had chosen to enter rehab a second time following a series of ups and downs,” the news being confirmed to PEOPLE.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” he said in a statement. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

His family was supportive of his decision, with his father, Billy Brown, saying at the time that while they “miss him terribly,” they would “rather lose him from home for a little while than lose him forever.”

Sources close to the 36-year-old claimed that he had started drinking as a “way to deal with his mother Ami’s cancer diagnosis.” While he had initially intended to spend 90 days in the treatment program, he was said to be “ready to leave” after just 30 days.

“Matt thinks that he is ready to leave after 30 days and everyone is urging him to stay in,” a source revealed at the time. “He says that he is almost ready and can handle this on his own now.”

Alaskan Bush People, reportedly renewed for a season nine, will allegedly focus on Brown’s struggle and journey through rehab, sources have claimed, as “everyone is interested to see if he is able to overcome his addiction battle.”

At the time that the season eight finale was filmed, Brown had allegedly already relapsed, causing his distressed appearance in the episode.