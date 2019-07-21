‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Gabe Brown and Raquell Rose ‘So Thrilled’ to Be Expecting First Child

The Alaskan Bush People family is growing by one! Gabe Brown and wife Raquell Rose are expecting their first child together, announcing the news just a few weeks since their second wedding ceremony.

“We’re so thrilled to share we’re expecting a new addition to our family this November,” the couple, who first married in January, told PEOPLE. “God has blessed us in so many ways and we can’t wait to meet our little one this fall.” The due date for their bundle of joy is Nov. 10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Gabe and Raquell are both adventurous, kind souls and I know they will be amazing parents,” Brown’s younger sister, Rain, said of the news.

The announcement comes a little over a month since the parents-to-be celebrated their second wedding alongside friends and family in June. Their new ceremony took place during the 5-month wedding anniversary.

The couple first tied the knot in a ceremony at the Brown family’s home in Washington state for their first ceremony. The pair were first introduced by Rain, and they started seeing each other on Valentine’s Day 2018.

Gabriel and Raquell’s baby will be the newest family member after Noah Brown and his wife Alisha welcomed their son Elijah Connor Brown back in February. Noah is the youngest of Billy and Ami Brown’s children.

“He’s already working on his howl! Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family,” Noah told the outlet at the time of Elijah’s birth.

The news also comes a couple days since Discovery Channel announced the return of the beloved reality television series. The new season will focus on the family’s move from Alaska to Washington, and the race against building good homes for every kid before winter. The season will also chronicle the arrival of baby Elijah, as well as Ami’s recovery after surviving her battle with cancer.

“We’re back guys,” Billy said in the trailer for the new episodes. “It’s really important each one of the guys, they have their houses finished before the snow locks us up.”

“For all of us, it’s really important at this point in life to have our own piece of land. What we’re doing here is symbolizing the future of the Browns,” Joshua Brown added.

Alaskan Bush People will return Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.