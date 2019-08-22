‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Gabe Brown Makes Fans’ Day After Posing for Photo During Walmart Visit

Star of Alaskan Bush People Gabe Brown stopped to pose for a photo in Walmart with an eager fan and made their day! As shown in the photo below, Brown paused his shopping trip to snap a shot with a fan and his son.

View this post on Instagram Good meeting you Gabe! ~Dave Haigh A post shared by GarageFit (@garagefit_509) on Aug 12, 2019 at 5:39pm PDT

Fans aren’t the only people he’s making picture memories with. Brown also posed with his brother Noah Brown and fans went crazy over that.

Brown has been making headlines lately, not only for being on the popular Discovery series Alaskan Bush People, but because he and his wife Raquell Rose are expecting their first child together!

“We’re so thrilled to share we’re expecting a new addition to our family this November,” the couple announced in an interview with PEOPLE. “God has blessed us in so many ways and we can’t wait to meet our little on this fall.”

The couple is expecting to welcome there baby Nov. 10. Brown is the second out of all the siblings to bring a grandchild into the picture for Billy and Ami Brown. Back in February, Noah Brown and Rhain Alisha welcomed their first child together, Elijah.

“He’s already working on his howl! Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family,” Noah shared.

The famous outdoors family made their return to Discovery after they signed on for another season. The current series focuses around the family’s move from Alaska to Washington as they race against time to build their homes before the peak of winter hits. It will also highlight Elijah and Ami’s recovery after surviving her battle with cancer — which is the reason why they had to move inland, so that Ami could be closer to a facility to treat the cancer.

“We’re back guys,” Billy said in the trailer. “It’s really important each one of the guys, they have their houses finished before the snow locks us up.”

Unlike previous seasons where the entire wolfpack share one living space, the kids are growing up and gaining new independence — along with a few getting married and having kids. Because of this, each member of the family is looking to build their own home within the perimeter of the family land.

Similar to seasons past, they Brown’s are in a rush to beat the winter — even though there’s already snow on the ground — it’s just the beginning.

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sunday’s on Discovery.