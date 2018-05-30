‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Back in the Hospital

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown, who fought a very public cancer battle, is headed back to the hospital.

Brown is reportedly making a visit with her doctors for a three-month check-up, according to In Touch.

“Ami’s battle with cancer is very real,” Discovery Channel Executive Vice President Laurie Goldberg told journalists. “Her chemo and radiation was tough, but she got through it and is recovering well. She is going to LA for a routine three-month check-up but is optimistic and surrounded by nothing but love.”

Back in December, Brown went in for a check up after months of treatment and was told by doctors that they could not find any trace of cancer.

“I was expecting great news,” Brown told PEOPLE. “I could just feel it.” Speaking about the life-changing prognosis, her husband Billy later added that “the doctors were as shocked as we were.”

While discussing her mental and emotional state while she endured her chemo and radiation therapy, Brown said, “You go to the chemo room and for radiation and there are faces there that you’ve grown used to seeing and then you go in again and they’re not there and it’s really sad. But the care givers fill those rooms with so much sincere love and hope — and that’s food for the soul. God gave me a great gift in them.”

She later spoke about why she’s chosen to speak openly about her fight with cancer, explaining, “Just this past week I was thinking back about how very bad I really was. Entering that road was so dark and I was fearful. You hear the words chemo and radiation and you’re staring down that dark road and I want other people to know that it’s petrifying but you need to keep a little light.”

“I hope they can see that I made it through and that gives them hope. It’s very scary but I never gave up hope. You have to stay positive and keep God with you because he really does perform miracles,” she added. “In fact, I’ve allowed the University of California, Los Angeles to use my medical records for a case study because they hadn’t really run into my situation before.”

Lastly, Brown shared how her doctors are feeling about her current state and whether or not they feel like her cancer could come back.

“I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it’s back or not. It’s going to be a part of my life forever,” she revealed. “But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith.”