‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 8 Trailer Released

Alaskan Bush People is finally coming back after facing new challenges since season seven ended. The Discovery Channel released a new trailer Monday, and confirmed when the show will be returning.

The first episode of season eight will debut on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. ET, a year after the previous season concluded. In between, the family moved to Washington and matriarch Ami Brown was treated for cancer in California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the trailer, shared with PEOPLE Magazine, we see the family embracing their new surroundings. It was not easy, since they ended up leaving their beloved permanent homestead Browntown they built in Alaska.

“It’s a miracle is what it is,” family patriarch Billy says in the clip. “We’ve gone through a lot of adversity. It was like everything was closing in on us, darkness all around and it was over. Then, Washington came into view.”

The new season picks up after Ami beat lung cancer.

“It’s almost like being born again and starting life a new. The good Lord has given me a second chance,” she said in the clip.

Billy believes their new home in Washington was “made for us,” adding, “We have an actual ranch: barns, orchard, horses, cattle. It is a test. We can’t afford to fail on this.”

Their new home in Washington covers 400 acres of wilderness, giving the Browns’ children – sons Matt, Bam Bam, Noah, Bear and Gabe, and daughters Snowbird and Raindrop – plenty of new challenges to find.

“This is definitely the biggest adventure we’ve ever done,” Billy adds in the clip.

Although Ami, 54, was allowed to leave Southern California, she told PEOPLE in January that cancer will still be a part of her. She needs to get scans every three months to make sure it is not coming back.

“It’s going to be a part of my life forever,” Ami said. “But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith.”

Another member of the family suffered an injury in May. Bear Brown took a trip to the emergency room after injuring himself on a tree. Bear is known for going to extreme lengths when tracking animals, so it was not surprising, but it was still concerning for fans. A Discovery rep said he was “doing well” and “will be fine,” despite a scratched cornea.

Photo credit: Facebook/Discovery Channel