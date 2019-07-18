‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 10 Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed

The wait for a new season of Alaskan Bush People is almost over. The Discovery Channel reality television series’ official Instagram account unveiled the first trailer and release date for Season 10, showing some of the drama the Brown family will be getting into this year.

The family will return with new episodes August 4, with the season set to focus on the family’s move from Alaska to Washington. With winter close to arriving, the Browns will face new threats as they work to complete their homes to create proper spaces for each child in the family.

“We’re back guys,” Billy Brown says in the exciting new footage. “It’s really important each one of the guys, they have their houses finished before the snow locks us up.”

“For all of us, it’s really important at this point in life to have our own piece of land. What we’re doing here is symbolizing the future of the Browns,” Joshua Brown added.

Gabriel Brown can be seen standing in the snow and taking a look at his surrounding before adding, “This is going to be a long, hard winter. I don’t know what to expect.”

Fans of the unique reality television family took to the comments section of the Instagram post to share their excitement to see the family taking on their new adventure.

“It would be nice to see the brown children actually achieve having a homestead instead of always starting over with each season. I hope they are successful,” one user hoped for the new season.

“Is Matt going to make an appearance? Would be nice to see him. Can’t wait for the new season!!” Another user wrote, as fans wondered the status of the family’s feud with Matt Brown.

“Legit cannot wait for this. Wish there where more episodes to a season!” Another user wrote.

The family’s big move was inspired after Ami Brown’s year-long battle with cancer, which saw Ami and Billy move to the Pacific Northwest along with the rest of the family. The family’s new home terrain comes after the family spent three decades living in the Alaskan bush, and building their perfect home town, Browntown, a few years ago.

PEOPLE writes the new season will also chronicle the addition of Noah and wife Rhain Alisha’s first child, Elijah. The series will also see Billy come closer to his dream of running a ranch with horses, a fortified bullpen and a winterized barn, as Ami continues to recover in the aftermath of her disease.

Alaskan Bush People returns Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.