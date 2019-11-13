‘Alaskan Bush People’ Returns for Season 11 on Discovery

The Alaskan Bush People are back and ready to bring viewers along on Season 11 of their extreme Wolfpack adventures in the Pacific Northwest. Discovery announced Wednesday that the Brown family would be going on totally “unique” journey in a brand new season of its hit reality show, premiering Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

In a season trailer published by PEOPLE, the Browns are looking to continue building their new, self-sustaining village after mom Ami’s cancer treatment forced them to move from their Alaskan “Browntown.” Along to make their new mountain home their own are Brown children Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Snowbird and Rain, all of whom have pretty high stakes when it comes to establishing themselves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have a unique way of doing this,” Noah says in the trailer. “I don’t know what normal is.”

Getting everything built up in the harsh conditions of the wild isn’t easy, however.

“It’s a job done — teamwork, persistence and a lot of awesome,” Bear explains, as Snowbird adds, “If one of us makes one mistake, we could actually get hurt.”

Rain chimes in, “I thought I was gonna die.”

There’s three growing new families to consider as well, with brothers Gabe and Noah settling down with wives Raquell and Rhain Alisha, all while the Brown family has a baby boom! While Noah and Rhain welcomed son Elijah in January, Gabe and Raquell are expecting the birth of their son any day now, and Bear had baby news of his own with ex-fiancée Raiven Adams.

After the couple split for a second time earlier this month, Bear and Adams announced Monday that their unborn child will be a little boy.

As for their decision to split up, but remain friends, Bear wrote on his private social media account, “Hey everybody! I have some news I’d like to share! Once again Raiven and I have decided that we are better as friends! So we’ve gone our separate ways!”

“We however are still both looking forward to raising our little miracle as co-parents,” he explained. “We actually broke up a few weeks ago, Raiven had been getting a lot of people sending her stuff so I thought it was better to wait the week or so before I posted about it!”

Alaskan Bush People returns for a new season on Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery