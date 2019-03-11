‘Alaskan Bush People’ Reflect on Their Roots Ahead of Buffalo Hunt

The Brown family has come a long way from their Alaskan roots, with the Alaskan Bush People stars setting up a whole new homestead in Washington after Ami Brown’s cancer treatment.

So while setting out on a dangerous buffalo hunt in Sunday’s all-new episode of the Discovery show, they decided to look back on from where they came.

Heading out to the plains of Idaho in search of big game hunting that would provide the family with meat for the entire winter, the family made the most of things by bonding over an open campfire, roasting blackbird hot dogs and reminiscing about their past.

“Camping with the family and being under the stars, it brings me back to when I was a little guy,” daughter Snowbird, 24, recalled. “On all of our hunts, Dad would go out and we’d be like, ‘I wonder if he’s going to get something!’ And then we’d hear a shot in the distance.”

Brother Bear, 31, was also looking back on simpler times in Alaska.

“Sitting by the fire, cooking up some food with Mom and Dad — I mean, it’s just like old times and something we haven’t done in a while,” he told the camera. “We’re finally, finally starting to get back to the way we lived — the old days.”

Coming back from living in California while Ami was treated for cancer, dad Billy was especially happy to be getting back into the off-the-grid living his family embraces.

“Man, looking around makes me feel so good,” he confessed. “After sitting in the city for almost a year, really thinking that we weren’t going to have that lifestyle again, it’s made the lifestyle even more important. I think all of us, we just want to get back to who we are.”

As the Browns settle into their new way of life in the Pacific Northwest, there’s a new member of the family who will soon learn the Wolfpack ways.

In the Season 9 premiere, Noah Brown announced that he and wife Rhain Alisha were pregnant with their first child.

“The look on my mom’s and dad’s face when they realized they were going to be grandparents, for my mom it’s a dream come true,” he confessed after breaking the big news.

On Feb. 26, the couple welcomed son Elijah Connor Brown, weighing in at 7 lbs., 5 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

