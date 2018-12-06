‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rainy Brown Helps Father Billy on the Homestead in New Photo

Alaskan Bush People star, Rainy Brown recently helped out her father Billy on the homestead, as seen in a new photo of the two.

The picture was shared by Bear Brown, Brown’s brother, and shows the family patriarch supervising her as she works a manned drilling machine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bear did not post a caption on the photo, but many of his followers have commented on it, with one person writing, “Your (sic) amazing rainy such a strong girl.”

Others echoed the sentiments with many fans taking to the comments section to encourage the teenager.

“Love Rain! Your dad is so patient and kind,” one user wrote.

“Rain sure is a go getter. You go, working girl! Show them how it’s really done,” another added.

“I love her ‘show no fear’ ‘cando’ attitude,” another user chimed in. “Cool that she will push herself outside of her comfort zone to learn something new or get a project done! Let’s hear it for strong women!!!”

Early last month, Rainy took to Instagram herself to share her love of starring in the hit reality TV series and express her gratitude to the network and fans.

“It has been such an amazing honor to work with not only my wonderful family but also some absolutely amazing people,” she wrote in a post. “It’s been a dream come true to get to spread the glory of God, the miracle of family and the wonderful thing that is freedom all across the world, making life long friends along the way.”

“And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend the past eight years of my life, and hopefully the rest of it. Big thank you to everyone for all of the love,” Brown added. “Stay tuned. More!”

Prior to that, the teen spoke candidly about the importance of mental health and how she had to step back a bit and give herself some time to rest and relax.

“A little bit ago I was given a week off from work, I had been working almost non stop for about a year, I showed up on time I worked I laughed and I reluctantly took the weekends off, even though I was proud of how hard I was working I was also not taking a lot of time for my mental health, I got very caught up in the daily stresses and struggles of life and had no time to just be me, and I’m not gonna lie, I lost sight of my values, who I was, and who I wanted to be,” Rain wrote in a social media post.

“I’ve spent the last week painting, cooking, cleaning, driving, hiking, eating, catching up with friends, and my favorite, spending time with the people I love. Standing here at the end of my week with a clear mind and a very full heart, I say. If you find yourself overthinking, overwhelmed, and just plain stressed? Take a break. Rebuild yourself, find yourself again and I promise you, you will come out better in the end. I love you all and God bless my lovely’s,” she added.

Alaskan Bush People concluded it’s eighth season earlier this year, and will likely return in 2019.