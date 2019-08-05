‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Rain Brown Reflects on Family’s Happier Times: ‘So Many Laughs’

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown is reflecting on her life prior to her family’s big move to the continental U.S. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Aug. 4, the Discovery Channel star shared a photo of herself, her siblings, and Brown family patriarch and matriarch Billy and Ami Brown back in the Alaskan bush.

“Missing these times, so many laughs, so many memories.. here’s to many more,” she captioned the photo.

Brown, the youngest of her siblings, added the hashtags “stay happy” and “stay strong,” which she frequently uses in her posts.

The photo had many of the Brown family’s fans reminiscing on days past, too.

“The memories you all have made & many more to make,” one person wrote. “i love the caring & compassion you all have for each other.”

“Memories are great little treasures we keep in our heart,” added another. “Love this photo! Your family is truly special.”

The family at the center of Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People made the move from Alaska to a 435-acre plot of land in Washington, which they call North Star Ranch, amid Ami’s battle against Stage 4 lung cancer.

In the months since the move and her mother’s diagnosis, which ultimately saw Ami go into remission, Brown has opened up about the toll that it has taken on her mental health. In October of 2017, she revealed to her fans that she struggles with depression.

“For the past few days I’ve been struggling with some things, such as my depression, life, and some teen girl probs too (ya know a broken nail) and I couldn’t figure out why I was in such bad shape I stayed in bed for about four days with minor aches and pains and I couldn’t find out a reason, it bothered me so much, I lost any want to be healthy or motivational, I was just a husk,”

She added that sometimes you don’t have to have a reason sometimes you don’t have to be perfect and somedays you just feel like staying in bed and watching old [Simply Nail Logical] videos and that’s OKAY.”

In a post in April of this year, Brown stated that her mental health was improving, writing, “I never thought I would feel like I do now again. I thought my happiness was over, little did I know it was only beginning.”

Now, Brown continues to share inspirational messages with her fans, using the hashtags “stay strong” and “stay happy.”