‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Poses With Brother Noah’s New Baby

Five months after becoming an aunt, Rain Brown is continuing to gush about the newest member of the Alaskan Bush People pack, her brother Noah Brown and his wife Rhain’s son, Elijah Connor. The Discovery Channel star, the youngest of the Brown siblings, took to Instagram on the Fourth of July to express her joy at being an aunt.

Sharing an adorable new photo of herself holding her nephew, who was decked out in a shark-themed hat and matching blue clothes, Brown thanked her older brother and his wife for the newest member of the family.

“Being an aunt is my favorite thing about me,” she captioned the sweet snapshot. “Thanks [Noah and Rhain Alisha Brown] for making such a cute little bean.”

Little Elijah made his way into the world on Tuesday, Jan. 26 weighing7 lbs., 5 oz., and measuring 20 inches long. His parents, who had tied the knot in August of 2018 and announced in November that they were expecting their first child together, had announced the exciting news of his birth a month later on February 27.

Shortly after the announcement, Brown had taken to Instagram to debut a brand-new photo of the youngster from the first time that she had met him, penning a sweet message about how his birth and her becoming an aunt had changed her life.

“Dear Elijah Conner, I first met you at 3:30am Tuesday February 26th. And I will never be the same,” she wrote. “You have forever changed my heart and I will spend the rest of my life protecting loving and teaching you all I know.”

“‘May the road rise to meet you, and the wind always be at your back. and the rains fall softly on your fields. May God hold you gently in the palm of his hand,’” she continued, sharing a traditional Irish blessing.

“Love you Eli, and I love you Noah and Rhain, you are amazing parents and you will only get better with time,” she concluded, adding the hashtags “stay strong,” “stay happy,” and “happy aunt.”

Brown was far from the only member of the Alaskan Bush People family to be ecstatic over Elijah’s arrival. The little boy marked the first grandchild for the Brown family matriarch and patriarch Ami and Billy Brown.

“The day is finally here – we’re grandparents!” Billy said shortly after his grandson’s birth was announced. “Ami is over the moon and we all feel so blessed. We can’t wait to meet the handsome young man and have them all back on the mountain soon.”