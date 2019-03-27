‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Reveals How Long She Wants to Do Reality TV

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown said she wants to do reality television for as long as she can in an Instagram post last week.

Back on Nov. 10, the 15-year-old shared a photo of the Alaskan Bush People poster on a table, alongside a long caption about how honored she is to appear on a show with her family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It has been such an amazing honor to work with not only my wonderful family but also some absolutely amazing people,” Brown wrote. “It’s been a dream come true to get to spread the glory of God, the miracle of family and the wonderful thing that is freedom all across the world, making life long friends along the way.”

“And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend the past eight years of my life, and hopefully the rest of it. Big thank you to everyone for all of the love,” she added.

At the end, Brown included a two-hearts emoji and teased, “stay tuned. more!”

Alaskan Bush People wrapped its eighth season on Sept. 30. The season centered around the Brown family preparing a new homestead in Washington State, since they were unable to travel back to Alaska full-time after matriarch Ami Brown battled cancer.

Since the season ended though, the Brown family has stayed in the headlines. In early October, patriarch Billy Brown was hospitalized for an upper respiratory illness. A representative for the Discovery Channel said Billy was “at home right now and taking care of it.”

Matt Brown, one of the five sons of the show, also went to rehab to treat alcoholism, voluntarily checking himself out in late October. His rehab stint is expected to be a major plot in the upcoming season nine. This was Matt’s second stint in rehab and first since 2016. Matt said he began drinking when he got stuck in Juneau after his family’s boat broke down.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Matt told PEOPLE in September. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

There has been at least one bit of good news for the family. Son Gabe Brown reportedly filed for a marriage license, with plans to tie the knot with Raquell “Rose” Pantilla. This would be the second marriage for the family, after Noah Brown married his longtime girlfriend Rhian in Idaho this past summer.

There is no word on when season nine starts. TVInsider also reported that Discovery’s December lineup does not include an Alaskan Bush People special.

Photo credit: Instagram/Rain Brown