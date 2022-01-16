‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Ends Speculation With Striking Blonde Selfie

Alaskan Bush People went wild with speculation that Rain Brown was headed down the aisle back in 2019. Brown, who was 16 at the time, later used the hashtag “not a wedding ring” to put that idea out of fans’ heads. On Sunday, Brown, now 19, went ahead and cut off a new round of speculation by employing the hashtag again on Sunday when she posted a selfie to show off her new blond look.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve had a trip to selfie town,” Brown wrote in the caption. She included the hashtags “blondes have more fun” and “not a wedding ring.” In the photo, Brown held her right hand up, and she has a gold band on her right ring finger. It appears that she decided to add the hashtag about it not being a wedding ring on her own, since the majority of her fans praised her new ‘do.

Brown likely included the hashtag because she remembered the April 2019 firestorm she started. At the time, she posted a simple photo of her adorable new puppy Jackson. Her left hand held the dog, with a giant ring on her left ring finger. In that case, fans started jumping to conclusions, suggesting she was engaged to a mysterious man despite only being 16. Brown later added the hashtag “Not a wedding ring.” (At that time, the Browns were still living in Alaska, where it is legal for someone 16 years old to marry another person who is 18 or older, but only if the 16-year-old person has parental consent. They now live in Washington state, where you must be at least 17 to get married and 18 without parental consent.)

Brown said goodbye to her brunette hair and switched to blonde last fall. The new color was on full display on Nov. 21, when she shared a video with fans before celebrating her 19th birthday on Nov. 23. In the clip, she asked fans to watch the Alaskan Bush People season finale.

Last year was a difficult one for the Brown family, as patriarch Billy Brown suddenly died on Feb. 7, 2021. A day after his death, Brown shared a heartbreaking statement about her father. Brown is the youngest of Billy’s seven children with his second wife, Ami Brown.

“I lost a true friend. Not forever, but only in this world,” Brown wrote on Feb. 8. “Please hold my family in your thoughts and prayers, especially my mother. Please hold your family tight for me. Words cannot express how wonderful he was and is. But I will say, the closest thing to an angel I’ve ever known. God bless you da I love and miss you dearly. You will always be my hero. God bless everyone.”