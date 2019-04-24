‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Speaks out About Those Engagement Rumors

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown is clearing the air when it comes to those engagement rumors.

Love is not in the air, according to Brown, who took to Instagram earlier this month to officially dispel recent rumors that sprung that she had a serious fling with a mysterious partner after eagle-eyed fans spotted a dazzling diamond on her ring finger.

“Everyone, I hashtagged not a wedding ring, lolz,” she wrote, referring to the caption of the photo, which clearly told fans that the band on her finger was just an ordinary ring. “It’s not a wedding ring [laughing out loud].”

Rumors that Brown, who is only 16, had become engaged or possibly even married were first sparked on Wednesday, April 17 when the young Discovery Channel star took to Instagram to formally introduce her new puppy Jackson to her more than 100,000 followers.

“Four weeks with this little dude has changed my life,” she captioned the photo of her new bundle of joy. “i feel like I’ve known you forever and I have never been happier, jakson, I promise to pamper you forever. Love mama.”

The comments section of the post quickly flooded with fans who had taken notice of the peculiar ring sitting on Brown’s ring finger, which many assumed meant that she had secretly become engaged.

“Omg RAIN, did I miss something??” one fan asked. “He is cute but look at that [ring].”

“WHATS UP with the RING??? Hmmmmm,” another wrote.

“Is that a engagement ring on your finger,” one fan questioned.

“She got married!” another chimed in.

However, even before Brown shut down the rumors, several fans were quick to jump in and remind their fellow fans that she is only 16.

“All these people wanting to know if she’s engaged…. She’s a damn child,” one person wrote.

“She’s like 15…” added another.

Her age wouldn’t necessarily be an issue with her family, as her father, Billy Brown, married for the first time at the age of 16, and it has been alleged that Ami Brown was even younger, just 15, when she first tied the knot to Billy.

While fans may be disappointed that they can’t celebrate an Alaskan Bush People marriage anytime soon, they can be happy with the fact that they recently got to send congratulations to Noah Brown, who, in August 2018, married his then-fiancée Rhain in an intimate ceremony in Idaho.

The couple even recently welcomed their first child together, son Elijah Connor Brown, on January 26, 2019.