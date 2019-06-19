‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Posts Family Wedding Photo, Revealing a Smiling Mom Ami

Rain Brown is sending her congratulations to Gabe Brown and his wife Raquell Rose Pantilla after they married for a second time.

On Monday, the youngest of the Alaskan Bush People family members took to Instagram to share a special message to the twice married couple, sharing a photo of her family at the intimate Washington ceremony.

Showing herself, the couple, Noah and wife Rhain Brown’s young son Elijah Conner, and Brown family matriarch and patriarch Billy and Ami Brown, the photo marked one of the first of Ami since she was declared to be in remission.

“YAY! My besties Gabe and Raquell tied the knot! (Again heehee),” Brown captioned the photo. “Had a wonderful day with some wonderful people, so proud of Gabe and Raquell.. May your new life together be amazing and full of love and wonder!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Jun 16, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT

Brown, of course, has a very important role to play in the couple’s love story, as they met through her before they officially began dating on Valentine’s Day 2018.

“When we were in California, [little sister] Rain made a friend, and then I kind of made that same friend, and now we’re kind of more than friends,” Gabe explained during a recent episode of the Discovery Channel series. “We’re kind of dating and it’s really cool.”

Their friendship turned romance quickly sparked flames, and in January of this year, the couple quietly tied the knot near the Brown family’s new homestead in Washington, where they moved after uprooting their lives in Alaska for Ami to seek treatment for her cancer.

However, on Friday, Gabe and Raquell tied the knot for the second time in an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends.

“I’m so happy my family, especially my mom, could be by our side on our special day. Raquell is my one true love and we’re really grateful to have met each other. God is good,” Gabe told PEOPLE.

“Gabe is the most loving, kind and funny guy I know – he makes me laugh every day,” Raquell added. “I’m so excited to start our lives together and thankful for the support of our friends and family and to God for bringing us together.”

The special ceremony held special significance for its timing, as it fell near the 40th wedding anniversary of Billy and Ami, who said that “there is truly no better gift than to celebrate their marriage and watch the family grow.”