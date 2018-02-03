‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Admits She’s Still ‘Fighting’ Following Mother’s Cancer Battle

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown is in awe of her mother’s strength.

The reality star shared a touching tribute to her mother, Ami Brown, following news she had won her battle with cancer in January.

“I would just like to give a very honest thank you to the most amazing woman that’s ever walked this earth. Not only am I lucky enough to have met an angel and know an angel, but that angel is my mother,” Rain wrote in the photo showing her in a kind embrace with her mother.

“Honestly you inspire me more then anyone, and I’m so blessed to know I have people like you in my life that will support me no matter where I go and how I choose to get there,” she continued. “You’re the reason I am who I am and the reason I keep fighting, because if the sweetest most honest happiest person such as yourself can do it? So can I.”

After months of painful radiation and chemotherapy treatments, the Alaskan Bush People matriarch heard the words she’d been wanting to hear: All signs of the lung cancer that had placed her at 3% chance of survival had disappeared.

“The doctors were as shocked as we were,” says Brown’s husband, Billy Brown, who relocated his family from their homestead in rural Alaska to Southern California last year for her to receive treatment.

Despite her long journey to beating the disease that made it even painful for her to take a sip of water, Brown says that it’s not over yet.

She told PEOPLE that cancer will be a part of her life forever, as she’s required to go in to the doctor every three months for scans.

“I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it’s back or not. It’s going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith,” Brown said.

Rain often takes to Instagram to speak on current events, such as the Women’s March in late January, or to connect with her fans. This time she chose to honor her biggest inspiration, her mother.