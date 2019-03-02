‘Alaskan Bush People’: Noah Brown Does ‘Monster’ Push-Ups to Impress His Wife

Alaskan Bush People is back Sunday night, and star Noah Brown is getting in shape for the occasion.

In a new preview for the Season 9 premiere, Brown is seen hanging out in his bedroom getting in shape. He does push-ups, crunches other various exercises, including a “monster” push-up all his own.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I actually invented my own monster push-ups,” he says. “If you go all the way down, then you throw yourself up, as you clap with your hands and raised your feet off the ground at the same time, I’ve gotten to where I can do 20 of them without stopping. “

After some demonstration, Brown dishes on the reason for his newfound fitness regimen: his wife, Rhain.

“The reason I want to be better is for my wife,” he says. “I want to be a monster. I want to be a beast because only a beast can protect this family.”

He adds, “I’m a firm believer that no woman hates muscles. I believe that all women like guys that are in shape. I need to be the type of person that takes care of everything. A fat tub sitting on the couch? I couldn’t do it.”

Brown and Rhain are new parents, further strengthening his reasoning for beefing up. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Elijah Connor Brown, on Jan. 26.

“Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy — he’s already working on his howl!” Brown told PEOPLE. “Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her, and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family.”

New grandparents Ami and Billy Brown are also thrilled about the arrival, as they revealed in a joint statement.

“We can’t wait to meet the handsome young man and have them all back on the mountain soon,” they added. “(We are) over the moon and we all feel so blessed.”

Photo Credit: Discovery Channel