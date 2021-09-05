'Alaskan Bush People': Ami Brown Makes Big Legal Move Amid Lawsuit Against Billy's Estate

✖

The family of late Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown, who died this past February, is currently in the midst of a legal battle concerning his estate. Billy's estate was sued for $500,000 by Robert Maughon, a doctor based in Tennessee. According to The Sun, there has been a new development in this case as Billy's widow, Ami Brown, has hired new counsel in order to fight this lawsuit.

Ami, who is the personal representative of her late husband's estate, previously had attorney Dale L. Crandall representing her in this case. But, The Sun reported that she recently hired Robert M. Schiesser, who is from the same law firm as Crandall. Schiesser's website notes that he has a wide range of experience in the field of law. His experience reportedly includes, "Practice in Administrative/Regulatory/Municipal Law, Land Use, Water Rights and Regulation, Real Estate, Civil Litigation in Business, Real Estate, Personal Injury and Employment, Family and Juvenile Law, Estate Planning, and Probate."

As for what this case entails, Maughon sued Billy's estate earlier this year for an alleged breach of contract. He claimed that he entered into an agreement with Billy back in 2009 in connection with the reality TV personality's Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions. Maughon claimed that he invested $20,000 into Billy's company and that he was due to receive 10 percent of the income from the publication of Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions, including books written by the late star. The doctor claimed that Billy failed to pay him as a part of this supposed agreement.

Attorneys for Billy's estate did fire back against this lawsuit and asked for it to be dismissed. They also shared how they believe this should be handled by the State, writing, "Plaintiff asks this Court to exercise jurisdiction over the property of Brown's estate, but this property is under the jurisdiction of the state probate court. In the Complaint, Plaintiff asks this Court to exercise jurisdiction over the res that is currently under the jurisdiction of the state probate court and was long before Plaintiff filed the Complaint." In turn, Maughon expressed that he does not believe that there are grounds for the case to be dismissed. He responded, "I respectfully request that the Court not dismiss the case on the basis of lack of prosecution insofar as the Plaintiff is apt to continue his pursuit of this case." This matter is still ongoing, as the judge has not yet made a ruling on these respective filings.