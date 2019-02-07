‘Alaskan Bush People’ Son Matt Brown Shares Inspiring Video Message After Completing Rehab

After completing a nearly six-month rehabilitation program, Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown is thanking his fans for their support while he underwent treatment for alcohol abuse.

Dressed in a button up shirt and suit jacket, the 35-year-old shared an inspiring video to his Instagram account, showing off his new sobriety coin.

“Hey everybody. Matt Brown here. I just want to let y’all know that today I completed the final day of my treatment,” he said. “I have been in treatment for five and a half months, pushing six on the 14th.”

He held up a gold coin and said, “That right there, that’s my coin. It says, ‘God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can and wisdom to know the difference.’”

“[I] couldn’t have done it without y’all’s love and support,” he concluded his video message. “I want to thank y’all for allowing me to a part of your adventure. God bless you.”

Fans immediately took to the comments section to congratulate Brown on completing rehab and to wish him well.

“Congratulations! Remember to take it minute by minute, hour by hour, and day by day. I’m so glad you’re doing well,” one of his followers wrote.

“God Bless you Matt. Stay strong and stay positive! You look great keep it up,” another said.

“Congratulations, Matt! So proud of you. Keep up the good work! We are all behind you!” someone else wrote.

The Discovery star has been out in the “really real world,” as he called it, for almost a month. He shared a video in January updating his fans five days after leaving rehab.

“Hey everybody, just wanted to let you know that this is day five in the really real world and things are going very well,” he said in the video. “I’m out here kind of stretching my wings for a new adventure — this next part of my life.”

He revealed that he launched his own YouTube channel, where he will share updates from his life, like highlights from a beach trip he said he would be taking in February.

In another video, he told subscribers, “I think we’re gonna have some more wonderful adventures together. So just stay tuned.”

Brown first entered treatment for alcohol addiction in 2016, and told PEOPLE in September 2018 that he had decided to return.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Brown explained at the time. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

Ami Brown, the matriarch of the Alaskan Bush People family, who was recently treated for lung cancer, told the magazine that while her son’s decision was hard on her, she wanted to be supportive.

“It’s hard not having one of my babies here with us. He was so strong for me, and I want to be strong for him,” she said.

Alaskan Bush People will return to the Discovery Channel in 2019, with some reports detailing that new episodes will debut in March.