‘Alaskan Bush People’: Matt Brown Posts Strange Photo That Earns Concern From Brother Bam Bam

Matt Brown’s presence on Alaskan Bush People is missed by some members of his family as season 10 continues. The reality star is a continued presence on social media following his stay in rehab before the ninth season premiered. That doesn’t mean his posts are always clear and without mystery.

Take a recent post for example, featuring a sunset and a dinosaur in the foreground and then a second shot of Brown holding up the dinosaur against the clouds. The caption for the photo only has an emoji for an alligator, leaving the meaning for each up to the imagination.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It left some fans questioning what was going on but it also pulled in brother Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown in to comment and check in on his older brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Brown (@mattbrown511) on Aug 19, 2019 at 10:44am PDT

“These are cool pictures! Are you all right?? Send you greetings! God bless you,” Bam wrote in the captions of the strange photos along with two heart emoji and a set of praying hands.

While it doesn’t seem like anything is seriously wrong with the eldest Brown child, his post and the reaction highlights that mystery behind his absence from the show. His struggle with addiction and drinking led to him taking his end-of-season check from his parents and then jetting off. According to SoapDirt, this forced his father Billy Brown to withhold a check from his son and placed a divide between them.

Matt Brown has since gone to rehab, started receiving his check and seems to be living a positive life away from the family for the moment, some fans want to know if he’s returning to TV.

As SoapDirt points out, the series has removed Matt from the opening of the show and his family no longer leaves a spot for him to step back into. All of this points towards more healing being required before Matt is healthy enough to return. Coupled with his father’s reaction to his addiction and his decision to travel to the California desert instead of agreeing to his father’s extra sobriety requests upon his exit from rehab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Brown (@mattbrown511) on Aug 3, 2019 at 5:12pm PDT

Since then, SoapDirt indicates that Brown has returned to meet with his parents in secret and patched things up the best that they can for the moment. Season 10 just got started on Discovery and his return would be quite the surprise, but Bam Bam’s comment indicates that his brother is not with the rest of the family.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays on Discovery at 9 p.m. ET, with a slight delay in August and September due to Serengeti airing at 8 p.m. ET.