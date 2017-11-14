‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown Spotted in New Orleans With Girlfriend

Alaskan Bush People star Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown took a break from the wilderness this week to appreciate some of the finer things in life with his girlfriend.

32-year-old Brown and his girlfriend, Allison Kagan, took a trip to New Orleans as they prepare to film season 8 of the Discovery reality series, The Blast reports.

They stopped by the Mac-Gryder art gallery in the historic city to admire some rare paintings and drawings by artist Françoise Gilot.

In the photos, which can be seen here, Brown and Kagan are seen sharing some serious PDA on the street and holding hands inside the art gallery. Brown’s trusty Swiss army pocket knife attached to his jeans can also be seen in the photos.

Brown took a step back from his family life a few years ago while looking for love, but has returned to the family and the show upon his mother Ami’s lung cancer diagnosis.

Earlier today, it was reported that the Brown family will not return to Alaska following Ami Brown’s cancer treatment. She is set to resume her second round of chemotherapy, which she had to briefly halt due to weight loss, in California.

The Facebook page “Alaskan Bush People” Exposed reports that after Brown finishes her therapy in California, the family will continue filming the reality show in Colorado and live there full time.

“Colorado will be their new forever home,” the page’s curator commented on a recent photo of Noah Brown.

Season 8 of the show will likely focus on Ami and her health, as well as the family’s new lives outside of Alaska, although there are plenty of fans who are convinced the group was never actually living there in the first place.

The Browns will be featured in an upcoming Christmas special on Discovery, which will air on Dec. 15. ‘Alaskan Bush People Exposed‘ reported that the special was filmed while the family was briefly in Colorado during the first week of November.