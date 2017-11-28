‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast Member Speaks out About Imposter Pretending to Be Gabe Brown’s Girlfriend

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown posted a message on Instagram Saturday, telling fans that an imposter is posing as her brother Gabe Brown’s girlfriend.

Rain said her brother is going through a “very hard time” and Gabe hasn’t had his phone since he broke it this past summer. That would explain why he hasn’t posted on Instagram since Aug. 24.

As Monsters and Critics points out, an Instagram user named “Betty” posted to Gabe’s profile that she was his girlfriend. In her video, Rain told fans not to believe anything anyone says about him online. She also said her sister Birdie is “very private” and hasn’t been active on social media.

“Please don’t listen to anything anyone says about him, he’s going though a very hard time,” Rain said. “His phone broke and he does not have it, and also Birdie likes to be kept very private and so she doesn’t, you know, she doesn’t really let anyone follow her and she doesn’t like people messaging her.”

Rain said people can message Rain, but it’s unlikely that she will write a positive response.

“But, yeah, my family’s really private and that’s really the reason I’m the only one on here [Instagram], and I never say anything about the rest of my family — because they’re all very private people,” Rain said.

The Brown family has been going through a difficult time, as matriarch Ami Brown undergoes chemotherapy at UCLA Medical Center to treat her lung cancer.

The 14-year-old Rain, the youngest star of Alaskan Bush People, also revealed in October that she has struggled with depression.

It’s not known if Discovery Channel will air an eighth season of Alaskan Bush People, although there were rumors earlier this month that production has started. A Christmas special will air on Dec. 15.