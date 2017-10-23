‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Praised for Her Passionate Note on Equality

Rain Brown may be the youngest member of the Alaskan Bush People, but she offered up some serious words of wisdom Monday about equality.

The teen posted what she calls her “rainspirations” beneath an Instagram picture dubbing herself a “nasty woman,” a reference to Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president.

“Equality is SO important,” she captioned the quote. “No one (is) better no matter their sexuality skin color or gender. We are all people, it’s so sad to me that we are living in 2017 and STILL we are not all treated equal, if your different, good!You actually had the power and strength to stand up for something…”

The 14-year-old went on to address being treated equally even as a young teen.

“Something that is NEVER discussed in media is age equality. Just because I’m 14 doesn’t make me less of a person then a 60 year old our time spent on this earth or how we spend it shouldn’t change the way people treat you.”

She finished the message with a shout out to any of her fans who feel downtrodden or bullied.

“For everyone out there that is sad or been bullied or lied to it happens to literally everyone. So just don’t return the favor, basically what I’m getting to is, all my life I’ve wanted to change something and so many people tell me I can’t, but I already have, even if no one agrees with me I still made them think. and I’m not about to let anyone make me give up on my dream, my mission is to spread love and light on this dark world, join me be strong and fierce but kind and compassionate to your neighbors, life is all about balance.”

Commenters were quick to praise Rain for her maturity and big heart.

“A great message of peace that is needed right now as we are all equal in the eyes of God,” one person wrote. “I congratulate you for transmitting these beautiful words!!!”

“Rainy you are so wise beyond your years, beautiful on the inside and out,” another said. “A true inspiration to young girls out there.”

The young woman is no stranger to posting her intimate on social media. Last week, she opened up about her depression on Instagram in light of her mom’s lung cancer diagnosis.