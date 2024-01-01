AJ McLean and Wife 'Officially' End Marriage After 2023 Separation

AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle DeAnna McLean, are officially ending their marriage. On New Year's Day, the Backstreet Boys singer and his estranged wife issued a joint statement to share their intention to divorce. The pair first stated in early 2023 that they were separating after over a decade of marriage. Now, their separation will be a permanent one.

"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now," they wrote on Instagram. "While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision." Their statement continued, "Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time."

As they referenced in their latest statement, AJ and Rochelle released a message in March 2023 to share the news of their separation. Although, at the time, they acknowledged the possibility of reuniting at some point in the future. Based on their recent Instagram message, it's clear that a reconciliation isn't in the cards for the pair.

"Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future," their previous statement detailed. "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."

Months after announcing their separation, AJ gave an update on where things stood between them when he appeared on Cheryl Burke's Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast. The singer explained that he and Rochelle were in couples therapy and that they were both individually seeking out therapy. He also said, "We just have to rebuild something that was never there from the beginning."

AJ and Rochelle wed in 2011 at the Beverly Hills Hotel after dating for several years. According to PEOPLE, the pair met in 2008 when Rochelle was working as a waitress at a restaurant in Los Angeles. The now-estranged couple shares two daughters — Elliott and Lyric. Despite their separation, AJ and Rochelle put on a united front with their daughters when they attended the premiere of Trolls: Band Together in November.