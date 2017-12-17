‘Alaskan Bush People’ Siblings Reunite for Holiday Message

Three of the Brown family siblings from Alaskan Bush People reunited on social media to spread some holiday cheer.

Birdy, Rain and Bear Brown all linked up to record a video that was released on Rain’s Instagram account.

In addition to promoting the Alaskan Bush People holiday special, the trio wanted to thanks fans for their support during their mother Ami’s health crisis.

“We’d like to wish everybody a happy holidays and a Merry Christmas, and thanks for all the support,” Bear said.

Birdy added, “The support and prayers have really helped.”

In the video’s caption, Rain echoed the same sentiments expressed in the video, but she also added that she would be taking a holiday hiatus from social media.

“I’d like to say thank you for all the support I’ve gotten and the love,” Rain wrote. “I will be taking a short break from my Instagram over the holidays as should all of you! But [I] will be returning with a surprise!”

She added, “Spend time with those you love! And remember to always smile! MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!”

The family’s Christmas special aired on Friday night, and it revealed that Ami was finished with cancer treatments.

The next season of the Discovery Channel reality series isn’t set in stone, but is expected to air some time in 2018.