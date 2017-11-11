‘Alaskan Bush People’ to Air Holiday Special This Season

The Brown family and stars of Alaskan Bush People are going to be ringing in the holidays with a new Christmas special.

A programming schedule released by the Discovery Channel shows a holiday-themed episode of Alaskan Bush People will be airing on the network on Dec. 15.

The filming reportedly took place while in Colorado during the first week of November. According to TV Insider, the production schedule is consistent with last year’s Christmas special, A Browntown Christmas, which was shot around the time of Halloween 2016.

One note about the Christmas special is that it will likely not have an abundance of original footage. The Browns have only spent a small amount of time filming in Colorado. It’s likely that the episode will feature previously unseen interviews and other lost footage type material.

Fans of the reality show will recall that the last time the Browns were seen in the ABP season finale “Blazing a New Trail,” the family was tending to matriarch Ami Brown’s Stage IV lung cancer diagnosis.

The family left their homestead in the Alaskan bush and relocated to a rented home in Los Angeles in order for Ami to undergo treatment at UCLA Medical Center. In the finale, the Browns travel to southwest Colorado to look at a property that they contemplate settling on in the future. According to recent sightings of the family, they are living further east near Trinidad and Pueblo.

The Alaskan Bush People Christmas special airs Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. EST on the Discovery Channel.