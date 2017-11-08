Is ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Getting Canceled?

After months of turmoil surrounding Ami Brown’s cancer, and no renewal announcement from Discovery, fans of Alaskan Bush People are starting to worry that the reality program’s time might be up.

Throughout much of Season 7, viewers watched as the Brown family dealt with the devastating news of Ami’s lung cancer. The clan left their home in Alaska to be closer to a treatment center, but Ami continues to grow weaker. Sadly, many are starting to wonder whether or not the matriarch will survive her difficult battle with this disease.

In addition to Ami’s worsening health concerns, there hasn’t been any indication from the network that another installment is on the way.

The Season 7 finale ended in a bit of a cliffhanger for fans. The Browns were scattered, Ami was sick, and they were leaning toward the decision of moving back to the mainland.

With all this in mind, there is definitely a concern over the show’s future.

Where It Ended

Almost every season of Alaskan Bush People has ended on an uplifting note. However, Season 7 was very different.

In the season finale, the Browns mulled over moving to Colorado, and setting up a new life for themselves there. Some members of the family were excited about this idea, while others didn’t like the sound of it.

This resulted in a splintered household. The family was pulled in different directions.

Since Alaskan Bush People is a show about family, and the cast is usually pushing for a unified front, it seems unlikely that Discovery would want to end the series on such a low note.

If this was the end, wouldn’t it have made more sense for the family to be together, rallying around Ami in her fight against cancer?

Likely Return

The ending alone seems like enough evidence to suggest that Alaskan Bush People probably isn’t over just yet. Even if there are only a couple of episodes remaining, the odds of a comeback are high.

There’s also Ami’s medical expenses to consider.

Billy is an accomplished writer, but that doesn’t seem like enough to cover his wife’s cancer treatments. The family gets paid good money by Discovery to keep the cameras on, so that alone would be enough incentive for a new installment.

Not to mention, multiple sources have claimed that cameras have already been spotted with the Browns in Colorado, leading many to believe Season 8 is on the way.

Why No Return Date?

What continues to hang people up about this issue is the lack of a renewal announcement or return date from Discovery. If the show is coming back, why haven’t they said something?

Well, there could be a couple of reasons behind the silence here.

First of all, there’s Ami’s health to consider. If something were to happen to the matriarch, the network would likely want to delay production to give the family time to grieve.

There’s also the issues of contracts to consider. The cancer treatments are definitely expensive, so the cast may be asking for a little more compensation in order to care for Ami. It’s also not unusual for TV shows to have lengthy contract negotiations with cast members heading into the later seasons.

While no announcement has been made, it’s probably safe to assume Alaskan Bush People will be back at some point.