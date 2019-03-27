‘Alaskan Bush People’: Billy Brown Reportedly Working to Save Discovery Series After Major Ratings Dip

Billy Brown is reportedly working hard to try and save Alaskan Bush People after the show’s massive ratings dip this season.

Alaskan Bush People is just one week into Season 9, and already things are looking bad. According to a new report by Radar Online, the Brown family patriarch is working “desperately” to save the show from its impending doom.

Last year, Alaskan Bush People Season 8 debuted to an audience of 3.4 million total viewers. That was in August of 2018, and it earned the show the number one spot among cable programming on Sundays.

By contrast, the premiere of Season 9, which aired last week, drew in just 1.8 million total viewers. The show was ranked number 14 among Sunday cable programs, and now the Brown family is growing concerned.

In terms of Nielsen ratings, the show’s score dropped by half, from a 0.8 to a 0.4. Insiders fear that the drop in ratings is actually because there is so much good news in the Brown family’s life. With Ami Brown‘s health back on track, some viewers do not feel an urgency to tune in anymore.

“It could be due in part to Ami’s cancer battle being over, but it is also due to the fact that the Alaskan Bush People no longer live in the Alaskan Bush,” a source close to the production told reporters.

Whatever the case, Brown is reassessing the show, looking for any way he can draw in more viewers.

“They are going to pull out all the stops to save the show,” the insider said. “Gabe’s wedding to Raquell, Noah’s baby and family feuding will hopefully bring ratings.”

While the show is a few months behind, in real life Gabe Brown and Raquell are already married. It looks like their courtship will be a major plot point this season, with Raquell making her first visit out to the bush on air.

There is other, more current drama in their lives as well, including Noah Brown‘s recent departure from the family home. Noah and his wife, Rhain, recently took off to Colorado to get some time away from the rest of the family in the cottage Billy Brown purchased for them.

Other updates include Billy Brown’s health issues, which appear to be serious, and Rain Brown’s new puppy, Jakson Maine. The family may be out of Alaska, but they are still from from the big city, living out in the wilderness of Washington state.



Alaskan Bush People airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.