'Alaskan Bush People' Tribute to Late Star Billy Brown Set at Discovery

Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown passed away on Feb. 8 after suffering a seizure, and Discovery is airing a new special to honor his life and legacy. In the new teaser for the episode, old footage of Brown reaffirms his ethos: "It’s every American’s God-given right to live wherever you want to live."

The Legacy of Billy Brown will air on the Discovery Channel on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and it is sure to pull at the heartstrings of fans who have been watching the Brown family for 12 seasons of television. "Through never-before-seen footage and interviews, Billy speaks to the bush legacy he was driven to establish, fueled by faith and his deep adoration for his family," reads Discovery's official summary. "The Wolfpack will also honor the life of their dear patriarch and role model in the special through exclusive new and never-before-seen interviews from Ami, Bear, Bam, Gabe, Noah, Bird and Rain."

Celebrate Billy Brown and his legacy with a special #AlaskanBushPeople Sunday at 8p on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/f1XoA6CKIu — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) February 26, 2021

Brown's oldest son, Bear, was the one to break the news of his father's passing. He posted a loving tribute on his Instagram account, expressing his sorry and disbelief over his father's death at 68. "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," he wrote, alongside a photo of Billy with his wife, Ami. "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time!"

Brown's daughter, Rain, also wrote that she lost "a true friend" after the death of her father. "Words cannot express how wonderful he was and is. But I will say, the closest thing to an angel I’ve ever known," she wrote. "God bless you da I love and miss you dearly. You will always be my hero. God bless everyone."