‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown Wishes Brother Gabe a Happy Birthday by Revealing a Hilarious Childhood Story

Bear Brown is celebrating little brother Gabe’s 30th birthday with a hilarious throwback from the Alaskan Bush People star’s childhood. Sharing a black and white photo of the brothers together with the words, “Brothers it’s more then just words it’s Family (sic),” Bear recalled a memory from their younger years that had Discovery fans cracking up.

“My little brother Gabe’s birthday is today! And I just wanted to wish him a happy birthday!” he wrote on his private Instagram account. “I remember when he was so small he couldn’t even pull the rope on a chainsaw! He’d make the noise himself and play like it was running! He’s come a long way with his chainsaw skills! Happy birthday @gabrielstarbuckbrown11!”

Fans of the Discovery family couldn’t help but gush over the brotherly love, with one writing, “It certainly is Bear. What a beautiful thing is memory. Enjoy spending time together.”

Another wrote, “Awwwww Bear, that was adorable to imagine. You are such an awesome big brother.”

“It’s so nice to have all the good memories of growing up,” a third added.

The brothers may be older now, but they have a new stage of life to share, as both Brown brothers are entering fatherhood for the first time.

Gabe and wife Raquell Rose told PEOPLE in June, “We’re so thrilled to share we’re expecting a new addition to our family this November. God has blessed us in so many ways and we can’t wait to meet our little one this fall.”

The pair was due to welcome their child in November, but have yet to announce any baby news.

Bear and his ex-fiancé, Raiven Adams, are also expecting their first child together, a little boy.

“Hey everybody! I have some news I’d like to share! Once again Raiven and I have decided that we are better as friends! So we’ve gone our separate ways!” Bear wrote on Instagram in November.

“We however are still both looking forward to raising our little miracle as co-parents,” he continued. “We actually broke up a few weeks ago, Raiven had been getting a lot of people sending her stuff so I thought it was better to wait the week or so before I posted about it!”

“Please don’t tag Raiven in my posts, it’s been hard enough on her without the added stress!” he added to his fans. “If Raiven or I decide to date anyone in the future! We will both be okay with it! We just want everybody to be happy!”

“I won’t be dating anyone else for sometime! I still have feelings for Raiven!” he added. “I respectfully ask everybody to please give her some space and peace of mind! Thank you for all your support! Stay AWESOME and God bless!!”

Photo credit: Discovery