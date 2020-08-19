'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Teases Big Changes for Season 12

Bear Brown is teasing some major changes to the upcoming season of Alaskan Bush People as the Discovery show prepares for an August 23 premiere. Taking to his private Instagram account Tuesday, Brown teased there was "a lot" to come this season, some of which has been difficult for him personally to film.

"There's been a lot that's happened this season, to be honest," Brown began his video message. "There's new members joining the wolfpack, there's drama there's suspense, there's action, you guys definitely want to check it out." Bear, who welcomed son River with ex-girlfriend Raiven Adams at the start of the pandemic, has yet to meet his son due to travel restrictions, which when combined with his own legal struggles, has made for an eventful year.

"I would say it's been fun filming ... part of it's been fun, some of it's been a little hard personally," he continued, adding there has been a big change audiences might not know about yet. "You're going to see me in a way you've never seen me before," he promised. It's unclear if baby River will be the surprise guest on the show, as Adams previously said she would allow their child to be filmed before the two split on bad terms.

In February, Adams filed for a restraining order against the father of her child, alleging he abused drugs and threatened her with a gun. The order was eventually dropped, and Brown has denied all accusations of drug use and violence, even posting the results of a drug test on social media. In July, he took to his Instagram once again to deny any bad behavior, pointing the finger instead at Adams.

"Everything that Raiven has told the news tabloids and has insinuated about me, is a mean abusive lie and I will no longer stand by and say nothing! Soon I will be making a post about the truth of what happened between us! Since Raiven has not stoped [sic] lying about me, people deserve to know the truth!" Brown wrote at the time, accusing Adams of being "abusive" towards him.

"I never did any drugs I never threatened her with a gun or anything else she has said I did!" he continued. "She didn't even tell me until two days after River was born! It's sad that someone I loved would treat me such a way! It's heart breaking!"

Don't miss all the drama of this new season when Alaskan Bush People returns with a new season on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery. For more on the Brown family's latest adventures from PopCulture, click here.