'General Hospital' Alum Nicholas Alexander Chavez Teases Possible Return as Spencer Cassadine Following Departure

After exiting General Hospital earlier this year, Nicholas Alexander Chavez is teasing a potential return. The actor had initially taken a hiatus from the long-running soap opera to star in Ryan Murphy's controversial Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix, but then he announced that he would be permanently leaving the series. In turn, his character, Spencer Cassadine, meant a watery fate after getting captured and then falling into the river after getting drugged, ultimately dying.

Characters have been known to come back from the dead on General Hospital, so it's still entirely possible that Spencer could make a return. Chavez told TVLine that the door hasn't closed, at least not yet. "Port Charles is a crazy place," he said. "We'll have to see what happens." That being said, if Spencer were to come back, it's possible that Chavez wouldn't even play him, especially since his star is continuing to rise following Monsters. He was the latest actor to play Spencer, taking over for Nicholas Bechtel beginning in 2021, but Chavez wouldn't be opposed to someone else taking up the mantle.

"Of course. I understand that the show has needs," Chavez said. "And I would be fully supportive of that." One can always hope that Spencer makes a return, and that he's played by Chavez. At the very least, if Spencer can't be resurrected, there is always the chance Chavez could still return to General Hospital, but as a completely different character, which has also happened on General Hospital quite a lot. Chavez is staying pretty busy these days, as he's also appearing on Murphy's new FX series Grotesquerie and probably has even more projects lined up. The fact that General Hospital is still on his radar is good news, but it would still be fun for Spencer to come back even if he's not played by Chavez.

General Hospital has seen several major cast exits this year, with Kelly Monaco, Michael Easton, and Adam J. Harrington among the other departures. Meanwhile, there are some new additions, including Van Hansis joining as the new Lucas Jones and Alexa Havins taking over as Lulu Spencer. The soap opera has been on for quite a long time, and nothing is predictable, so there's no telling if Nicholas Alexander Chavez could also be eyeing a return, but fans will just have to wait and see.