‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown and Raiven’s Baby to Appear on Discovery Series

The wolf pack is about to get a little bigger, and fans can expect to see Bear Brown and his girlfriend Raiven Adams’ first child making appearances on Alaskan Bush People. The revelation, which fans have been speculating about for weeks, was made by Adams during a recent Instagram Q and A with her fans on Monday, Oct. 7.

“I would be very sad for my little to not be filmed,” Adams said, In Touch Weekly reports. “[They will be] in the biggest parts of our life. So yes, and [the] film crew is so wonderful! I know they will treat our baby as their own.”

The news likely doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as film crews have followed the Brown family through even the most difficult times of their lives, including their move from the Alaskan Bush to the continental United States after matriarch Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis.

During her candid talk with fans, Adam’s also hinted that they can likely expect to see her little one and Elijah, the 7-month-old son of Noah Brown and his wife Rhain, playing together on the Discovery Channel series. She also teased that her family’s wolf pack may grow, as Brown “wants like eight kids. My body, [I don’t know]. We will see.”

After their romance sparked with a chance meeting at Noah and Rhain’s wedding, Brown and Adams announced in September, just two days after they called off their engagement, that they are expecting their first child together.

“Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us!” Adams wrote on Instagram. “We found out we had a little surprise coming our way. After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do. We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby.”

“We are super excited, and surprised to announce this especially due to current events,” she continued. “We are excited to coparent as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be. We can’t wait to find out the gender! being in the earlier stages means a lot of sick and sleepless nights. Thats okay because you are for sure worth it!”

Although initially intending to co-parent as just friends, the couple has since reunited, revealing that “after having been separated for a little bit, we found we still had feelings for each other. So we’re going to give it another try.”

Their little one on the way, for whom they already have a few names picked out, is set to arrive sometime this spring.