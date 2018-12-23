‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Poses With Siblings for Festive Photo

Alaskan Bush People‘s Bear Brown posted a heart-warming group photo of himself and some of his siblings gathered for the holidays.

The Brown family was gathered on Saturday night for cake, celebration and holiday cheer. Solomon Isaiah Freedom Brown — better known as Bear — posted a group shot of some of his siblings, some Discovery Channel crew members and himself around a table.

“Hey! Everybody! This year is almost over!” Brown wrote. “It’s been hard and full of changes! But it’s also been a good one! I’ve gotten to meet and work with some really cool people! The crew has become more like family!! And I’m proud to call them my friends!”

“Also thank you to all the fans!!” Brown’s caption continued. “Without y’all guys! I wouldn’t have made it!!! Thank you!!! Happy holidays everybody!! And MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!”

Fans dropped into the comments with well-wishes for Brown and his family. Many wished them a happy holiday, a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Some asked about the future of Alaskan Bush People and thanked Brown and his family for opening up their life to a TV audience.

“[Thanks] for letting you all into our lives,” one person wrote. “Can’t wait to see the new season in the new year. Wishing you all a merry Christmas and a healthy 2019 from Liverpool.”

Bear Brown’s emotional Instagram posts have become a major staple for the show’s fans. His present-day group photo on Saturday followed a throwback post on Thursday, which showed six of the Brown siblings long before their TV fame.

“A long time ago!” he wrote alongside the picture.

Another post commemorated the Brown family patriarch, Billy, on his 66th birthday. Bear posted a photo of his dad on Monday.

“Today is my Dads 66th birthday!!” he wrote. “If not for him I would not be the same person that I am today! He has taught me to always stand up for what I believe in! To never lie cheat or steal! To always put others above myself! To never give up! And to always try my hardest! My dad is one of the only people that has always believed in me! And has always been there for me!”

“I’m blessed to still have him with me!” he finished. “Happy birthday Da! The living legend!”

Alaskan Bush People finished up a shortened season back in September. Fresh from the massive health scare of matriarch Ami’s cancer diagnosis, the show is returning next year to cover Matt Brown’s journey to sobriety and other family drama out in the wilderness.