‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown’s Most Epic Instagrams

Alaskan Bush People fans know how dangerous things can get for the Brown family out in the wilderness of the northwest U.S., but there’s one Brown in particular who takes on all the risks of their extreme lifestyle with relish.

Bear Brown, the 31-year-old son of Billy and Ami Brown has built a reputation for himself on the Discovery reality show as the “King of Extreme,” a title he has even added to his Instagram handle, @bearbrownthekingofextreme.

It is on Instagram that the reality personality shows off some of his best moves, from navigating the Washington wilderness to his own film projects. Keep scrolling to see some of his most epic moments on social media.

Motorcycle Ride

#awesome #cool #extreme @bearbrownthekingofextreme A post shared by Bear Brown (@bearbrownthekingofextreme) on Sep 29, 2018 at 10:23am PDT

What’s the most extreme way to get around the wilderness compound the Browns now live on in their new Washington home?

Bear makes a good argument for the motorbike in this Sept. 29, 2018 video, where he films himself from a low angle driving around on his ride, captioning it with the hashtags #awesome, #cool and #extreme.

Hanging Upside Down

Only Bear would take the idea to promote the season finale of Alaskan Bush People to these heights!

The Brown son reminded his followers to tune in to the Season 8 finale of the series while hanging upside down in a tree, hashtagging the show name as well as #awesome, #cool, #extreme, #upsidedown and #trees.

Slo-Mo Awesomeness

I am AWESOMENESS!!! A post shared by Bear Brown (@bearbrownthekingofextreme) on Sep 29, 2018 at 2:15am PDT

No one would accuse Bear of having low self esteem, but the reality personality made it explicitly clear in this Sept. 29, 2018 Instagram video what he thinks of himself.

In the slow-motion video, Bear walks towards the camera confidently, clad only in jeans and an open red duster, revealing his bare chest.

“I am AWESOMENESS!!!” he captioned the video.

Awesome Cool Extreme

For Bear, the Washington wilderness is more than just a home, it is a playground. While promoting a new episode of Alaskan Bush People in September 2018, Bear showed off his parkour skills, running and jumping on trees while wearing his signature red duster and black boots featuring flame detailing.

“AWESOME COOL EXTREME!!!” he captioned the video, adding the hashtags #running, #jumping, #awesome, #cool and #extreme.

Special Project

When he’s not in front of the cameras, Bear has been learning tricks of the film trade, he revealed in an April 2018 sneak peek of a project he has been working on. It’s not clear what the finished product will be, but the clip on Instagram features footage of him leaping through fire and doing flips, so it will clearly be true to his King of Extreme moniker.

“This is a preview of a project I’ve been working on!!” he captioned the video. “I hope y’all guys enjoy, and a very special thanks to all the film people, especially the film girls! Without them, I’d still be a caveman! #bearbrownthekingofextreme #awesome #cool #extreme #bearbrown #filmpeople.”

King of Extreme

When it is this clear how extreme you are, you put it on a T-shirt!

Bear shared a photo in June of himself pointing to a customized shirt reading “Bear Brown: The king of extreme” that he paired with fingerless gloves, a chain necklace and polarized sunglasses.

Ninja Gear

#A.C.E #AWESOME #COOL #EXTREME!! #bamboo #ninja A post shared by Bear Brown (@bearbrownthekingofextreme) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:44am PDT

Bear took his extreme nature to another level in this ninja-inspired photoshoot, in which he posed in full black martial arts-inspired gear with a matching head wrap, pairing the look with finger knives.

“#A.C.E #AWESOME #COOL #EXTREME!! #bamboo #ninja,” he captioned it.

Howling at the Moon

Last howl in Alaska! Last day in my home! A post shared by Bear Brown (@bearbrownthekingofextreme) on Jun 7, 2018 at 11:45pm PDT

Fans of the Alaskan Bush People know how important a good howl can be at the end of the day for the Brown family. So when the Browns were leaving Alaska in June 2018, Bear made sure to chronicle his final howl on Instagram.

“Last howl in Alaska!” he captioned the video. “Last day in my home!”