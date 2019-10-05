‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown and Girlfriend Raiven Reveal They’ve Already Got Baby Name Ideas

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and his girlfriend, Raiven Adams, already have a name in mind for their baby. The couple, who only recently reunited after ending their engagement, are expecting their first child together. The two discovered Adams is pregnant earlier this month, just two days after Adams announced their split.

During an Instagram Q&A with fans earlier this week, a fan asked Adams, 21, if she and Brown, 31, have picked a name.

“It is Bear’s baby just as much as mine so yes but we picked out names right when we found out,” Adams replied, reports InTouch Weekly.

Adams did not go into details on what the name might be, but the couple have awhile to decide. In another Q&A she told a fan she is only 10 weeks along and they do not know the baby’s gender yet.

Adams and Brown’s roller-coaster relationship started last year at his brother Noah Brown’s wedding, as Adams’ mother was Noah’s wedding photographer. Brown and Adams announced their engagement on Aug. 28 and broke up two weeks later.

“Raiven and I have made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple,” Brown told PEOPLE at the time. “She is a wonderful person and I will always care for her. Sometimes people are better as friends and that’s perfectly okay. I will always wish the best for her in life.”

Just two days after the break-up announcement, Adams revealed she is pregnant.

“Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us! We found out we had a little surprise coming our way. After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do. We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby,” Adams wrote on her private Instagram page, alongside a photo of a positive pregnancy test and a onesie reading “Newest Member of the Pack.”

Adams continued, “We are super excited, and surprised to announce this especially due to current events. We are excited to coparent as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be. We can’t wait to find out the gender! being in the earlier stages means a lot of sick and sleepless nights. Thats okay because you are for sure worth it!”

On Oct. 1, Brown and Adams announced they were giving their relationship another shot.

“Hey everybody out there, I wanted to let you all know that Raiven and I decided to give it another shot,” Brown said on his Instagram page. “After having been separated for a little bit, we found we still had feelings for each other. So we’re going to give it another try. Thank you everybody out there. Stay awesome and God bless.”

Alaskan Bush People finished its 10th season last month. The Discovery Channel has yet to renew the show for Season 11 officially.

