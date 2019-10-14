‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown’s Girlfriend Raiven Adams Reveals ‘Hardest’ Part of Pregnancy

Raiven Adams, the pregnant girlfriend of Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown, is opening up about the difficulties of pregnancy. Before she deleted her Instagram account due to online bullying, Adams took to the social media platform on Monday, Oct. 7 to hold a Q and A with her followers, where she got candid about the “hardest part” of being pregnant.

“I’m probably very extra about it, but I research everything I eat to make sure it’s safe,” Adams told her followers, In Touch Weekly reports. “It’s overwhelming sometimes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Replying to another fan, Adams revealed that her morning sickness was getting better, writing, “It’s actually gone for the most part for the last few days.”

Just a week earlier, Adams had revealed that she was struggling with her pregnancy because of the morning sickness she was experiencing, stating that, “right now it’s hard because I’m always sick, but I am blessed to have a baby on the way.”

Adams and Brown met last year at his brother Noah Brown’s wedding, where Adams’ mother was working as the photographer. After announcing their engagement on Aug. 28, they revealed that they were expecting their first child together just two days after revealing that they had separated.

“Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us!” Adams wrote on Instagram in September. “We found out we had a little surprise coming our way. After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do. We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby.”

“We are super excited, and surprised to announce this especially due to current events,” she continued. “We are excited to coparent as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be. We can’t wait to find out the gender! being in the earlier stages means a lot of sick and sleepless nights. Thats okay because you are for sure worth it!”

Brown and Adams got back together on Oct. 1, with Brown writing on Instagram that “Raiven and I decided to give it another shot. After having been separated for a little bit, we found we still had feelings for each other. So we’re going to give it another try. Thank you everybody out there. Stay awesome and God bless.”

Although fans can’t expect any more candid confessions about pregnancy from Adams since her Instagram account is now deactivated, they can expect to see little baby Brown on the family’s Discovery Channel series.