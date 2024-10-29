Chris Brown Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman on Diddy’s Yacht

Many people in the music industry are suspected to be in fear of being pulled down with Sean “Diddy” Combs in his sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual misconduct scandal. Unlike in other similar cases with other high profile individuals accused of similar crimes, very few have spoken out in his defense. Lawyers and industry insiders have alleged the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s confiscated footage features dozens of his peers. Now, Chris Brown is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while partying on one of Diddy’s yachts.

In a new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence, women detail their violent interactions with the “Yo!” singer, including a Jane Doe who claims that he raped her in 2020. Brown’s attorney denies such in the documentary, saying the whole ordeal is a lie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Even coming forward as a Jane Doe, some people still found out who I was,” an anonymous woman says. She also says Brown’s supporters sent her death threats. “Coming forward with this now, I just hope I can shed light on what really happened.”

While on a trip to Miami with a friend in December 2020, she says someone invited her to “Diddy’s” yacht. When she arrived, Doe realized Brown, 35, was there and thought it was a “sign” that he could “maybe be able to help me or guide me or give me some advice,” the aspiring dancer claims.

“We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I’m not even sure…this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird,” she claims. “I don’t remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I’m standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy.”

Doe claims that Brown then brought her to a bedroom. “I remember I did lay back and I’m like, ‘Why can’t I get up?’ Next thing I know he was on top of me and I couldn’t move and I said ‘No’ and then I felt him… next thing I knew he was inside me,” she said in tears, adding that he finished off inside of her, “I was so disgusted.”

After, she claims Brown grabbed her phone and texted himself on it: “Most girls I think would be happy… I didn’t want that. This is not what I wanted,” she says.

She eventually filed a lawsuit against the singer. But a judge dismissed the case “without prejudice” in 2022, citing “lack of prosecution.”

The documentary chronicles years of abuse accusations against Brown, who’s legal troubles began after he physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. Since then, he’s been in trouble extensively. His ex-girlfriend, actress Karrueche Tran, was granted a restraining order against him after citing years of physical and emotional abuse, and threatening text messages from the singer.