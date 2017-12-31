‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast Member Bashed for New Year’s Resolution Video

Rain Brown, the youngest cast member on Alaskan Bush People, drew some criticism on social media this week with a new year’s resolution Instagram post.

Brown posted a video of herself doing some pull-ups, with a caption explaining her progress and her commitment to health.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Commenters pounced on the 15-year-old reality star, criticizing her form and execution of the exercise and even questioning whether the video was fake or not.

“Really?” one follower commented. “You are having a hard time doing just four and those are not even complete pull-ups. You have to extend all the way down and pull yourself back up.”

“If she wants to be a fitness teacher, she should teach it right,” commented another. “It’s important. It also looks like someone is under her, helping by pushing her back up.”

Brown, who has appeared on the Discovery Channel docuseries since 2014, is used to brutal treatment online. She’s faced an onslaught of comments about her sexuality and gender ever since she got a haircut, and she was dragged by Internet users after publicly discussing her struggles with depression.

All of this comes in the midst of her mother’s battle with lung cancer. However, Brown hasn’t let it scare her or silence her. The reality star continues to post earnestly, and often engages the kinds of hostile commenters that most celebrities stay away from.