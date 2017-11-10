‘Alaskan Bush People’ Matriarch Ami Brown to Finish Second Round of Chemotherapy

It’s been reported that Ami Brown, the matriarch of the Alaskan Bush People family, will be resuming her chemo treatments.

Brown was said to have been forced to stop her second round of chemo therapy when her drastic weight loss became a major concern, according to Inquisitr.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Additionally, it was revealed that Brown had been in Colorado with her husband Billy and their children Matt, Gabe, Bear, Bird and Rain for the filming of season 8 of Alaskan Bush People, but they’ve now returned to California.

Interestingly, their son Bam Bam had left the series in season six but then came back after his mother’s lung cancer was revealed in season seven. He is scheduled to return for season eight.

Earlier this year, Rain Brown fired back at critics who blasted her on social media for posting selfies while her mother is fighting cancer.

In a post on Instagram, Rain Brown shared a selfie and wrote, “Yep another selfie[,] you gotta love yourself kids no matter who try’s (sic) to push you down, you wouldn’t believe the people I have had trying to make me mad and a bad person but I just throw love they’re way along with a witty remark.”

She added, “Anyway my point is always remember love is never wrong[.] Just be and love yourself the rest will fall into place.”

According to Inquisitr, someone criticized Brown by rudely asking why she’s posting pictures of herself while her mother is struggling through a cancer battle.

Brown fired back, “Try focusing on your own life instead of mine, you don’t have to ‘get’ what I do I don’t need your approval.”

Some of Brown’s fans also came to her defense as well.

Summing up how most fans felt, one person wrote, “Just because Rainy is posting positive thoughts and beautiful pictures doesn’t mean that she’s not hurting. We are human and we all hurt but she needs to express herself.”