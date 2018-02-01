Ami Brown Ditches Wheelchair in New Family Photo

Ami Brown, the Alaskan Bush People matriarch who recently announced that she is cancer-free, ditched her wheelchair for a new family photo.

After battling stage four lung cancer, Brown is able to stand on her own again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 54-year-old’s youngest daughter, Rainy, took to Instagram on Monday to share a family photo at NASA‘s Armstrong Flight Research Center.

“I would like to give a HUGE thanks to the @nasaarmstrong team They cleared the whole building for us, showed us around and even put a small gift bag of trinkets together for us! Literally speechless,” Rainy wrote, adding the hashtags #stayhappy, #staystrong and #nasa.

Rainy’s followers were overjoyed with the image of Brown on her feet again.

“Awesome! So great to see your Mum up and about with the family,” one person wrote in the comments.

“Glad to see mama, hope she’s doing better, Miss yalls show,” another wrote.

“Ami lookin strong! Hey Mama… God bless ya,” someone said.

Brown recently spoke of her optimism when it came to battling her cancer, of which she was given only a 3% survival rate last spring.

“I’m still a little weak and tired and I get a little sicky, but I do some walking around the house now,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month, adding that her perspective on food has totally changed. “But now I’m so hungry. I used to not be a big food person but now I am so appreciative of food.”

Brown revealed that at one point, she weighed just 77 pounds, and is now up to 104.

The experience was so painful, in fact, that she said at the end of her treatment, she could hardly bear it.

“My last treatment was Dec. 7 and it took about a month for the pain to go away. It was so bad and the radiation treatment hurt so badly,” she said. “To take a sip of water just hurt so bad and I couldn’t eat anything. It progressed in strength, the hurting. I went from ice cream and mashed potatoes and stuff to nothing at all.”

She told the magazine that she wants others in her situation to know that her journey from a 3% survival chance to now means there’s hope.

“Just this past week I was thinking back about how very bad I really was. Entering that road was so dark and I was fearful. You hear the words ‘chemo’ and ‘radiation’ and you’re staring down that dark road and I want other people to know that it’s petrifying but you need to keep a little light. I hope they can see that I made it through and that gives them hope,” she said. “It’s very scary but I never gave up hope. You have to stay positive and keep God with you because he really does perform miracles. In fact, I’ve allowed the University of California, Los Angeles to use my medical records for a case study because they hadn’t really run into my situation before.”

She says that although her cancer is currently in remission, it will always be a part of her life, with required doctor visits and check-ups every three months.

“I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it’s back or not. It’s going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith,” Brown said.