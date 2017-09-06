‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami Brown’s Condition Has Reportedly Worsened

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown has been fighting a tough battle against lung cancer, and her condition has reportedly worsened.

Sources speaking with Radar Online said that the mother-of-seven is reportedly confined to a hospital bed and is down to a weight of 86.4 pounds. Most of her family is said to be by her side as she continues undergoing treatment.

The source said she allegedly only has a three percent chance of survival.

Regardless of the odds against her, Brown is “hopeful” that she can fight back against the cancer with continuing radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die,” Brown recently said. “And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight.”

“Worrying about it only makes it worse. There is hope and that hope is having faith in God. You can’t give up. I tell people be happy. Just be happy. It’s a choice. Things can be hard and you just want to curl up but you have to shine.”

As for what will happen to the Alaskan Bush People reality show, no decision has been made, according the outlet.

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays on Discovery at 9 p.m. ET.