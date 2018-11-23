‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Ami and Billy Brown Pose With Newborn Snowbird in Throwback Family Photo

Alaskan Bush People star Snowbird Brown celebrated her birthday this week, and her brother Bear Brown marked the occasion with a throwback snap of the Brown family.

Snowbird was the first girl in the Brown family, joining her five brothers — Bear, Noah, Gabe, Bam and Matt. Ami later gave birth to daughter Rain, who is now 15.

In the photo Bear posted, the boys can be seen gathering around their dad, Billy Brown, and mom, Ami Brown, who was holding baby Snowbird in her arms and gazing at the camera.

“Happy birthday to my first little sister!!!” Bear captioned the photo. “I remember when she was born like yesterday!!!! It’s AWESOME to have gotten to see her grow up before my eyes!!! I’m proud to be called big brother by this AWESOME LADY!!! Happy birthday Birdy!!!”

A few days later, the family celebrated Thanksgiving together, with Bear using Instagram to share a snap of the group’s day.

Next to a photo of the family in the kitchen preparing to enjoy their holiday meal, Bear offered a thoughtful caption promoting equality.

“Hey everybody! Thank you for all you’re [sic] kindness! And words of encouragement!!” he wrote. “Thanks to all the fans! And film people! And to everyone who cares more about others then themselves! No matter what we are all the same! No one is more important then anyone else! I am EXTREMELY grateful to still have my parents and siblings with me!!! Have an AWESOME!!! Thanksgiving!!!”

The snap featured Billy and Ami along with Gabe, Snowbird and Rain, though Matt, Bam and Noah were absent from the shot.

Soon, the family will be even larger at the dinner table, as Noah and his wife, Rhain, are expecting their first child.

“We’ve taken another step in the adventure that is our life together,” Noah told PEOPLE. “We didn’t try, and we didn’t not try,” he adds of their family planning. “We figured that we’d just kind of let God and nature take their course and we ended up pregnant.”

Rhain joked that her pregnancy has suddenly made the rest of the Brown family treat her a little bit differently.

“Every last one of the brothers has suddenly become so much more protective. It’s ridiculous. It’s like, my raging hormones have drawn out their testosterone-fueled protectiveness,” she said. “Everyone’s like, ‘Don’t lift anything over your head.’ ‘Oh, you need a break.’ ‘How are your feet?’ ‘Do you need to sit down?’ ‘Here, let me help you.’ I’m like, ‘C’mon!’”

Alaskan Bush People is gearing up for its ninth season on the Discovery Channel.

Photo Credit: Discovery Channel