‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ Season 9 First Look Promises ‘Unpredictable’ Homestead Challenges (Exclusive)

The Kilchers are going to have to dig deep with their famous ingenuity if the Alaska: The Last Frontier family expects to survive the wild weather and unexpected challenges coming their way on Season 9 of the hit Discovery show. In PopCulture.com’s exclusive first look at the upcoming season, premiering Oct. 6, the “unpredictable” weather heading toward the homestead threatens everything the Kilchers have worked so hard to build over the years.

“This year will be another test of the tribe,” Otto says as images of fire, powerful rivers and melting ice fill the screen.

The family has to work quickly as early spring has prematurely melted the Alaskan snow and turned the homestead’s cattle pasture into a “life-threatening muddy swamp.” It’s up to Otto to get his heavy-duty dozer working again so he can clear new grazing land for the cows, but it won’t be easy.

“I am really worried about what the future is bringing regarding Mother Nature and the our survival here on the homestead,” he admits to the camera.

Atz Lee is in full agreement, explaining, “Winter isn’t as long as it used to be. Spring is horrendous, we don’t exactly understand why it’s happening. The only thing we can do is try to adapt.”

Adaptation brings its own peril as well, with the Kilchers having to take on perilous seas and the ever-changing weather as they try to expand their grazing land to the remote Perl Island, where the animals can graze without the danger of predators. It provides new opportunities as well, as for the first time ever, Kilcher women Jane and Eve mark their role as leaders of the family by taking on the first hunt of the season.

“This year, the family must employ all new strategy and Kilcher ingenuity, balancing the need for progress while holding strong to old traditions,” the narrator teases. “And the next generation must rise up like never before.”

Alaska: The Last Frontier premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

Alaska: The Last Frontier is produced for Discovery Channel by Discovery Studios. For Discovery Studios, Brigham Cottam, Molly Mayock, Sandy Varo Jarrell and Suzanne Rauscher are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Gretchen Morning and John Slaughter are executive producers and Cameron Doyle is coordinating producer.

Photo credit: Discovery